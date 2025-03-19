Sports stats



MASL Milwaukee Wave

Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets - 3.14.25

March 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video


It's a clash of Midwest rivals with playoffs implications on the line when Franck Tayou and the Milwaukee Wave take of Stefan Mijatovic and the Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Milwaukee Wave Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central