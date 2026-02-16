Milwaukee Wave vs. Empire Strykers - 2.16.26
Published on February 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video
Milwaukee Wave take on Empire Strykers LIVE from Toyota Arena.
Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 16, 2026
- St. Louis Ambush Defeat Utica City FC 6-4 for Third Consecutive Win - St. Louis Ambush
- Utica City FC Puts Forth Strong Effort in Loss to St. Louis - Utica City FC
- Strykers Sign Attackers Shkidchenko and Shelier - Empire Strykers
- Blast Holds off Utica Rally in OT - Baltimore Blast
- Blast Topped by St Louis - Baltimore Blast
- Empire Does It the Hard Way, Beats San Diego 5-4 in OT - Empire Strykers
- Empire Edges San Diego 5-4 in OT - San Diego Sockers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Wave Stories
- Wave Split Games out West; Milwaukee Lose at Empire
- Wave Defeat Rival Comets Tuesday in Annual School Day Game
- Milwaukee Wave Return Home to Face Comets; MASL Titans Clash for the Top Spot
- Milwaukee Wave Split Weekend; Early Game Struggles in Loss to Comets
- Wave Late Game Magic; Alex Sanchez Scores Four and Game Winner In Overtime Battle