Milwaukee Wave 2025-26 Season Is Here

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Milwaukee Wave are excited to announce their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) schedule, featuring 24 thrilling games - including 12 home matchups at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The season kicks off on the road this week for three games before returning home for the opener on Friday, December 19 at 6:35 PM against long-time rival Baltimore Blast.

A New Era

The Wave welcome new head coach Marcio Leite, a longtime club veteran whose championship pedigree and passion for the game promise an exciting season ahead. "This is a very special moment for me and the organization," said Leite. "I'm excited to take this team into the future but very aware of its legendary past. I'm looking to continue to build on that legacy and l believe we have all the right pieces to do that." Leading the charge on the field is forward Alex "Saucy" Sanchez, fresh off a breakout season and recognized as one of the league's most electrifying attackers.

Unmatched Fan Experience

Wave games are more than just soccer. Fast-paced action, big goals, and a high-energy atmosphere make every match a memorable event. Fans enjoy music, in-game entertainment, autograph sessions, and opportunities for kids to join the team on the field. "Wave games have always felt like home," said President Shan Amini. "That spirit - the energy, the connection, the tradition - that's what we build on. This year, we want even more fans to experience it."

2025-26 Home Game Lineup: Something for Everyone

This season's home games feature themed nights, community celebrations, and family-friendly fun:

Salute to Soccer - Home Opener vs. Baltimore Blast (Fri, Dec 19)

Ring in 2026 - New Year's Eve Celebration vs. Empire Strykers (Wed, Dec 31)

Ola de Milwaukee - Hispanic & Latin Heritage Night vs. San Diego Sockers (Sat, Jan 17)

Honoring Our Heroes - First Responders Day vs. Kansas City Comets (Sun, Jan 18)

Princesses, Superheroes & Villains Day - Theme Game vs. St. Louis Ambush (Sun, Jan 25)

School Day Game - Theme Game vs. Kansas City Comets (Tue, Feb 10)

Back to the '80s - Theme Game vs. St. Louis Ambush (Sun, Feb 22)

Go Green, Go Wave - St. Patrick's Day Kickoff vs. Tacoma Stars (Sun, Mar 8)

Wave to the Past - Alumni Celebration Night vs. Empire Strykers (Sun, Mar 15)

Power-Up on the Pitch - Video Game Night vs. Utica City FC (Fri, Mar 20)

Thank You, Fans! - Fan Appreciation Night vs. Baltimore Blast (Sun, Mar 22)

World Cup Day - Theme Game vs. Utica City FC (Sun, Mar 29)

Community & Family Focus

The Wave remain committed to delivering more than just soccer. From pre-game clinics to post-game autograph sessions and themed nights, every home match offers fun for all ages and the chance to create lasting memories.

Tickets, group outings, and season-ticket packages are available now.







