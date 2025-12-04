Empire's Palmer Named MASL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced that it has recognized Empire Strykers star Robert Palmer for his standout play during week 1 of the 2025-26 regular season, naming the Jamaican MASL Defensive Player of the Week. Palmer's dominant performance in the back helped his side snap a 14-game losing streak against mighty rivals San Diego Sockers, as Empire bagged a dramatic 5-4 away win in overtime.

Phillip Ejimadu was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and his Kansas City teammate Christian Anderaos received MASL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

In the Strykers' November 28 season opener at San Diego, Robert Palmer recorded a stunning eight blocks and played a key role in both Nick Perera and Tavoy Morgan - two of the very best forwards in the league - finishing the match without any goals or assists.

Palmer and company will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Sockers in the December 12 rematch at Ontario's Toyota Arena. Tickets to Empire's home opener are available here. Information on season tickets can be found here.







