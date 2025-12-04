Comets Announce Partnership with Bonavia at Withers Farm Apartments

The Kansas City Comets are proud to welcome the Bonavia at Withers Farm Apartments as the newest partner of the club for the 2025-26 season.

Located in Liberty, Missouri, the Bonavia at Withers Farm Apartments offers residents a premier living experience with brand-new luxury one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment features spacious layouts with high-end finishes, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, a convenient washer and dryer, and a private covered balcony or patio.

The community is strategically designed for comfort and convenience, including controlled-access buildings with elevators and available detached garages. Residents enjoy a full suite of upscale amenities, including a rejuvenating swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor kitchen and fireplace areas, and a welcoming clubhouse complete with a coffee and drink bar as well as complimentary Wi-Fi in all common areas.

With on-site management and maintenance teams, The Bonavia ensures a seamless and supportive living environment. Primely located just off Withers Road and minutes from Liberty Parkway, The Bonavia offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, major employers, and outdoor recreation.

The community is also pet-friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. The Comets look forward to working alongside The Bonavia throughout the upcoming season to support local engagement and enhance the fan experience both on and off the field.

