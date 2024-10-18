Millete, Kenny Power Marksmen Over Dawgs

October 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, Va. - Reggie Millette sealed a 3-2 overtime victory with a breakaway goal and Ryan Kenny recorded 52 saves as the Fayetteville Marksmen skated past the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center Friday.

The new season opened with energetic play on both sides of the ice, and Fayetteville dominated puck possession for the first five minutes, but a penalty broke up the action. Dalton Hunter was assessed a tripping minor at 5:43, and the penalty kill shone through with quick clears and save after save by Kenny. The Marksmen would score the first goal of the 2024-25 season off the stick of Mason Emoff (1) at 10:37 of the period, after Alex Wilkins (1) found Millette (1) through the center of the ice to set up the tally. Kenny recorded 19 saves through the period, and the Marksmen took their 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The second frame began much like the first ended, and Fayetteville continued its control, aided by a carryover boarding penalty to Jacob Kelly. The Dawgs returned to even strength, but not for long. The score doubled for Fayetteville just four minutes and 31 seconds in when the home team would go back to the box. Tyler Barrow (1) was left all alone in front of the net for a top-shelf, backhand goal. Ryan Nolan (1) and Alex Gritz (1) set up Barrow's 2-0 marker. Near the middle of the frame, Roanoke would begin to push back, and even get another powerplay opportunity at 11:39, but Kenny continued to soak up every shot that got near the net. In the final minutes of the stanza, Khristian Acosta was sent to the penalty box for boarding and once again, the Marksmen penalty kill completed the mission. Roanoke peppered the net with a 17-2 shot run in the second half of the period, for a 40-minute total of 43-21, but the score remained.

Fayetteville went back to work early in the third and killed off another penalty within the first three minutes of the frame, but a pushback would mount. Roanoke finally found the back of the net off a deflection on its 48th shot of the game, to pull within one goal of the Marksmen with 6:14 left on the clock. The next sequence would see another Dawgs tally as they evened the score with a blue line shot that found its way through a slew of bodies in front just 68 seconds later, and the 2-2 tie carried the teams to overtime.

Through 60 minutes of play, shots heavily favored Roanoke, but all it took was one off the stick of Millette (1) in overtime from Grant Loven (1) to seal the 3-2 final. Final tallies included a career-high 52 saves from Kenny, Millette's third multi-point SPHL performance, and Kyle Sharkey's first win as full-time head coach.

