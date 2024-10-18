Marksmen Add Alex Gritz

SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Alex Gritz ahead of Friday's season-opening match up at the Berglund Center against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

"Alex will add depth down the middle for us and he is a reliable 200-foot player, " said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "We look forward to him making an impact right away."

Gritz, 24, joins the Marksmen for his first professional season out of the University of Waterloo where he put up 39 points (13g+26a) in 71 games.

The Cranberry Township, Penn. native played five years of junior hockey, including four seasons in Major-Juniors in the OHL and QMJHL, and was the captain of the NAHL's Johnstown Tomahawks before heading to university.

Gritz and the Marksmen faceoff against the Dawgs at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time for the first of 10 meetings this season before returning to the Crown Coliseum for Opening Night Saturday.

Tickets to Saturday's 6 p.m. matchup at home are on sale through marksmenhockey.com or by calling the Marksmen at (910) 321-0123.

