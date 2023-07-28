Milkmen Sweep Saltdogs with Strong Performance to End Homestand

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen closed out the Lincoln Saltdogs to claim the third sweep of the season and officially reach 40 wins on the season.

The Saltdogs struck first in the game with a solo home run in the second inning but the Milkmen quickly responded in the bottom of the third. Bryan Torres hit a single to score Aaron Hill before Roy Morales hit a ground-rule double to bring home Cam Reding. Miguel Gomez then hit a double of his own to bring the lead to three.

Lincoln then cut it back to a two-run lead for Milwaukee by scoring on in the fourth, but Gabriel Cancel then led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run before Torres smashed a two-run homer to make it a 7-2 game.

Each team scored one more run the rest of the way, with the Milkmen's coming in the seventh when Cam Balego scored on an error. By the last pitch, Milwaukee took the game and the series 8-3.

Ryan Zimmerman earned the win by finishing up going through the fifth inning. It was the 22nd victory of his Milkmen career, enough to tie him for the franchise record.

"He goes out there every five days and gives us a chance to win," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Zimmerman. "He's as steady as they come in the league, every time he's gonna give us a chance to win and he's been great this year."

The Milkmen will now go on a road trip to play three games in Chicago and five games at Lake Country. Milwaukee will then return to Franklin Field on Friday, August 4th to take on the Chicago Dogs once more. We hope to see you soon!

