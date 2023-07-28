Goldeyes Sweep Explorers

July 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - It was another rough loss for the Sioux City Explorers (32-34) as they lost 3-2 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-37) in game three of the series. The Goldeyes swept the series following their win and handed the Explorers their sixth straight loss. The Sioux Falls Canaries closed the gap to two games between them and Sioux City following the night's games as the middle of the West Division remains tight knit.

The Goldeyes got on the board first when Winnipeg's Tommy McCarthy came home after Dayson Croes hit a two-run shot off Sioux City starter Mitchell Verburg (2-3) for the Goldeyes' first hit of the game, giving Winnipeg an early 2-0 lead.

Later on, with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Explorers Vince Fernandez was sent home on a Jake Sanford infield single off Goldeyes starter Luis Ramirez (5-4), cutting the Winnipeg lead to 2-1.

Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the fourth with a Max Murphy leadoff homer off X's Verburg, extending the Goldeyes lead to 3-1.

Neither team scored again until the eighth inning when Sioux City's Kyle Kasser tagged up to go home after Chase Harris was robbed of a single on a diving play by Winnipeg center fielder Javeyan Williams, cutting it to a 3-2 Goldeyes lead.

Winnipeg's Samuel Adames checked in for the ninth inning and sat the X's down one, two, three to earn the save (9) and continue the Explorers' losing streak.

The Explorers return home to face the West Division leading Kansas City Monarchs in game one of a three game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.