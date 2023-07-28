Explorers Home for Loaded Weekend

July 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home in the thick of the post-season race for a three-game weekend series to close out July. The X's will take on West Division leading Kansas City as part of a six-game homestand beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Sioux City has won both series this season against the Monarchs and will look to continue that trend along with another winning promotional calendar for the fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs, July 28-30

Friday July 28 - 7:05 p.m.

FREE Jake Ortega T-shirts will be thrown during the game, thanks to Absolute Screen Art. Stay around after the game to get it autographed.

Saturday July 29 - 6:05 p.m.

The first 500 fans receive FREE Explorers bucket hats!

Sunday July 30 - 4:05 p.m.

Military Sunday presented by Liberty National Bank with a pregame flyover- all military personnel can buy one ticket and receive one FREE with valid ID! Sunday is also Bark in the Park Day, so bring your furry friends out to enjoy the game with you! Water and treats will be available for all dogs! Sunday is also Family Fun Day-(1) Reserved seat game ticket, (1) hot dog, and (1) bottled Pepsi for ONLY $13 per family member! After the game, kids can enjoy running the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series against Kansas City, the Explorers will be off Monday, July 31 before hosting the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for three games August 1-3.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

