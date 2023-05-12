Milkmen Start up 2023 Season in Lake Country Friday

May 12, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball are eager to get their 2023 season going after coming up short in the Championship Series last season.

"Overall we had a great season last year but it didn't end the way that we wanted and that has certainly motivated us for this season," said Milwaukee Milkmen Skipper Anthony Barone. "We're looking forward to completing that journey this year and getting back to where we once were."

As for Spring Training, it has been a fast and furious two weeks with essentially a new group of guys. In the offseason a total of four Milkmen players announced their retirement which includes (3B) Logan Trowbridge, (P) Myles Smith, (C) Christ Connley, now Assistant GM of the team and (SS) Mason Davis, who now serves as assistant coach to the team.

"Spring training has been very competitive this year," added Barone. "We have 11 very good positional players and 14 arms that are of high quality and they are all fighting for a spot. That's what we like to see as a manager and as an organization; you have to earn it."

Milwaukee Milkmen at Lake Country DockHounds:

Friday, May 12 - 6:35pm.

Saturday, May 13 - 6pm.

Sunday, May 14 - 1:35pm.

"We've developed a little rivalry with Lake Country that is only going to continue to grow as we move forward," said Skipper Barone. "But we still consider everyone in our league a rival; we're going out there and taking things one pitch, one inning, one game at a time. I know Lake Country did a great job with their roster this offseason and they are going to be a really good challenge right off the start."#

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 6:35PM @ FRANKLIN FIELD

HOME OPENER FEATURING GIVEAWAYS AND ACTIVITIES

We get back into the groove of things and into a baseball state of mind on Tuesday, May 16 for Opening Day, For Love of the Game presented by Engage Franklin. Enjoy an interactive Baseball Experience Area that includes hitting, pitching & running competitions and drills. Come early and experience; gates open at 5:35pm. There will also be giveaways courtesy of Engage Franklin and Baseballism!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.