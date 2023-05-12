Cougars Fall in Extras on Opening Night

May 12, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In a thrilling Opening Night game, the Kane County Cougars fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

With the game tied at five entering the top of 10th inning and an inherited runner at second, Cougars (0-1) reliever Brandon Koch (0-1) recorded a critical first two outs. John Silviano then drew a walk to put two runners on. Then, Correlle Prime blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall to put Fargo-Moorhead (1-0) ahead 8-5.

The Cougars nearly rallied back in the bottom of the tenth against RedHawks reliever Reid Birlingmair (1-0). With TJ Bennett the inherited runner at second, Jonah Davis reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Following a Daniel Wasinger strikeout, Galli Cribbs Jr. singled through the left side to score Bennett and make it 8-6. Representing the winning run, Armond Upshaw hit a deep fly ball to right field, but it was caught on the track to end the ballgame.

Fargo-Moorhead opened the scoring in the top of the first against Cougars starter Luke Westphal. Alec Olund drew a walk to lead off the ballgame, and after a couple of groundouts John Silviano belted an opposite-field home run to put the RedHawks up 2-0. Fargo went on to add another in the top of third on a sacrifice fly by former Cougar BJ Lopez.

RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer was largely in control through three innings, but the Cougars got to him in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Jimmy Kerrigan reached on a dropped-third strike. Next up, TJ Bennett singled to right-center to push Kerrigan up to third. Kerrigan then came home on a wild pitch to score Kane County's first run of the season and make it 3-1.

After being held to just three hits through five innings, the Cougars broke out in the bottom of the sixth. Pete Kozma started things by drawing a lead-off walk. Cornelius Randolph promptly drove in Kozma with a double down the left field line to make it 3-2. Following a lineout by Kerrigan, Bennett smacked a double off the left field wall to score Randolph and tie the game at three. Two batters later, Davis ripped a triple into the right field corner to give the Cougars their first lead at 4-3. Kane County added another in the frame on a single by Wasinger to make it 5-3.

Following the big inning, Fargo-Moorhead struck right back in the top of the seventh. Evan Alexander led off the frame with a single to start the rally. Three batters later, Dillon Thomas hit an opposite-field home run over the left field wall to tie the game at five.

Prior to extras, the Cougars benefited from strong relief work by the combination of Ryan Richardson, Logan Nissen, and Keith Rogalla. Both Richardson and Rogalla pitched two scoreless frames each before Fargo broke the tie in the 10th.

The Cougars continue the series with RedHawks on Friday night at 6:30. Fargo-Moorhead will send right-hander Davis Feldman to the mound, while the Cougars will have fellow righty Tyler Beardsley on the hill. For tickets and more information, call (630) 232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.