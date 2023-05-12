Goldeyes Take Opening Day Matchup with RailCats

GARY, IN - Winnipeg Goldeyes starting pitcher Luis Ramirez pitched six shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out three as he helped lead the visitors to a 6-1 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on opening night for both.

The Goldeyes jumped on the board with a run in the first inning. Lead off man--third baseman Dayson Croes in his first professional at-bat singled to left field. He'd eventually score on a two-out single by left fielder Andrew Shaps.

In the third inning, first baseman Jacob Bockelie developed a sacrifice fly which scored shortstop Andy Armstrong who had doubled.

The first Winnipeg homer of 2023 was walloped to left field by catcher Hidekel Gonzalez, a two-run clout that made it 4-0 in the sixth inning.

Croes in the seventh inning came through with an RBI single, and in the eighth he was hit with a pitch with the bags full which made it 6-1.

Samuel Adames earned a four-out, five-run save. He entered with Winnipeg up 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He struck out LG Castillo but by rule since the possible tying run was on deck he got credit for the save. Adames pitched a scoreless ninth inning and concluded the game getting Dorssys Paulino to hit into an around-the-horn (5-4-3) double play.

Gary starter Edward Cuello allowed two runs (both earned) while striking out five in five innings. The only RailCat run came on a home run in the seventh inning by left fielder Francisco Del Valle.

The two teams have Friday off and will reconvene on Saturday with a 4:00 p.m. first pitch. Peterborough, Ontario native--left-hander Travis Seabrooke will make his first start with Winnipeg. Gary will counter right-hander Harrison Francis.

The Goldeyes' home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19 versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

GOLDEYE NUGGETS

Winnipeg is 19-11 all-time in season openers and 1-1 against Gary in such contests

Eight-of-the-nine Goldeyes reached base safely except for center fielder Javeyan Williams. However, Williams contributed defensively catching two fly balls.

Winnipeg native and Collège Jeanne-Sauvé alum Marc-André Habeck made his Goldeyes debut. The right-hander allowed one run in one inning.

