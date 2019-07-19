Milkmen Run out of Gas in Series Finale

Maybe it was the heat, or the fifteen hour bus ride that caused the Milkmen's streak to come to a halt at two. Or most probably, it was the outstanding pitching of Kevin Hilton, who was a one man show in defeating the Milkmen by a score of 4-0. After scoring ten runs in the first two games of the series, Hilton struck out nine (9) and walked only one (1) in his eight innings of work. He had the hitters off balance and only threw 103 pitches in 8 innings.

All Star Pitcher, Angel Ventura, did not have one of his better nights on the mound. He gave up 10 hits in 6 innings...however the killing statistic was that the normally sound fielding Milkmen made five (5) errors in the contest.

The Milkmen were going for their first series sweep of the season. Bright spots for the team were Dan Ward, Reily Pittman and Cesar Valera who each garnered one hit apiece.

The team made a very short trip from Grand Prairie to Cleburne where the Milkmen will play the final series before the All Star Game.

Kudos go out to Starting Pitchers T.J. House and Angel Ventura; Reliever and Closer Myles Smith and Catcher Manuel Boscan who will represent the Milkmen in the Annual All Star Game. Their names will go down in Milkmen history as the four players who were the first to make the All Star Game.

