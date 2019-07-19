'Cats Drop Fifth Straight Series Opener in 16-5 Loss to Dogs

GARY, IND. - A season-high 21 hits allowed by the Gary pitching staff was too much for the RailCats to overcome vs. the Chicago Dogs in a 16-6 loss with 3,905 in attendance on a hot Friday night at U.S. Steel Yard. Following Friday's series-opening defeat, the "Cats have dropped a season-high five straight series openers and are now 2-9 in 11 games vs. the Dogs.

Chicago (34-23) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after having the first five hitters of the night reach base safely. David Olmedo-Barrera drew an eight-pitch walk to begin the game before advancing to third on an errant throw from Frank Moscatiello on a pickoff attempt. Edwin Arroyo then served a soft RBI single to left-center, bringing home Olmedo-Barrera for the game's first run. Trey Vavra followed Arroyo with an opposite-field single to right before Barnum blasted the first of his two home runs.

The Dogs increased their lead to 6-0 with two more runs in the second. Gustavo Pierre doubled to center to begin the inning before Tony Rosselli gave Chicago runners on the corners with a single to right. Two batters later, Vavra delivered a two-out, two-run double off the top of the left field wall, plating both Pierre and Rosselli.

Gary (24-34) scored their first runs in the third, trimming the Chicago lead to 6-2. Consecutive one-out singles from Ray Jones and Marcus Mooney gave the "Cats runners on first and second before Alex Crosby moved both baserunners into scoring position with a groundout to first. John Price Jr. then followed Crosby with a two-out, two-run single to center, scoring both Jones and Mooney.

Chicago regained their six-run lead with two more runs in the top of the fourth. Olmedo-Barrera singled to begin the inning before stealing second. Two batters later, Vavra brought home Olmedo-Barrera with an RBI single through the left side of the infield before advancing to third on a fielding error by Jones in left. Barnum followed with an opposite-field RBI single to right, bringing in Vavra.

Danny De La Calle cut the RailCats deficit to 8-4 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Randy Santiesteban drew a five-pitch walk to begin the inning before De La Calle blasted his third home run over the left field wall.

Price Jr. made it an 8-5 game with a two-out solo home run on to fourth avenue in the fifth. Price Jr.'s homer was his first of the year and the last of his three RBIs in his first game since May 29th.

Chicago went up 12-5 with four more runs in the sixth. Barnum gave the Dogs their ninth run of the night with an opposite-field solo homer. The home run was Barnum's second of the evening and his league-high-tying 17th of the year. Mitchell Kranson and Pierre gave the Dogs runners on first and second with singles before Rosselli scored Kranson from second with an RBI single through the left side of the infield. Olmedo-Barrera followed with a two-out, two-run bases-clearing double for the final runs of the inning.

The Dogs took their biggest lead of the night at 16-5 with four more runs in the eighth. Kranson walked to begin the inning before Jordan Dean and Pierre recorded consecutive singles. Two batters later, Olmedo-Barrera drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing home Kranson. Arroyo then made it 14-5 with a sacrifice fly before Barnum drove in the last of his seven runs with a two-out, two-run double off the top of the left field wall.

Gary scored for the final time in the ninth. Andy De Jesus singled to left to begin the inning before advancing to second after Jones grounded out. De Jesus then moved up to third on a wild pitch from Dogs reliever Ben Allison before Mooney drove in De Jesus with an RBI infield single.

Moscatiello (0-1) was charged with his first American Association loss in his second start. The right-hander allowed six runs over three innings on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.

Luke Westphal (8-1) recorded his league-high-tying eighth win and fourth victory in four starts against Gary despite allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. The southpaw struck out seven and retired eight of the last nine hitters he faced.

Allison (1) recorded his first professional save with the last three innings of relief. The right-hander allowed four singles and a walk while striking out one.

Gary continues their season-long 10-day, 11-game homestand with two games on Saturday against Chicago. The resumption of the suspended game from June 6th will begin at 4 p.m. with Saturday's original game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. The gates at U.S. Steel Yard will open at 3:30 p.m. for Saturday's games.

Saturday's game is Sandlot Night and another AccessAbilities Signature Saturday and Kids Run the Bases. Saturday's game will also feature a guest appearance from Gary, Ind., native Art LaFleur, and includes a free Art LaFleur bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals.

RailCats' right-hander Jumpei Akanuma (2-1, 4.05) is expected to take the mound for the RailCats in the resumption of the suspended game against current Dogs pitcher Jake Dahlberg (4-3, 4.91). Trevor Lubking (5-5, 5.01) makes his league-high 15th start in game two for the "Cats against Dogs right-hander Wes Torrez (0-2, 8.70).

