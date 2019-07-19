All-Star Luncheon Highlighted by Former St. Paul and Saints Greats

July 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - All-Star Monday is going to be jam packed with celebrities, home runs and ?country ?music. Tuesday will kick-off with an All-Star luncheon highlighted by a panel discussion with some of the biggest names in ?Saints and Saint? Paul? baseball history, the introduction of the 2019 All-Stars and the announcement of the Billy P. Peterson Friend of the Game Award.

The luncheon will take place inside the Best Jets International hangar at Holman Field in St. Paul from 12-2 and will begin with the introduction of the 2019 American Association All-Stars. A total of 23 players from the North and 23 players from the South have earned the honor of representing their teams in the Mid-Summer Classic at CHS Field on Tuesday, July 23. These players were voted on by a total of 36 league representatives: 12 managers, 12 media representatives, and 12 league executives from each team.

The All-Star introductions will be followed by the Billy P. Peterson Friend of the Game Award which will be awarded to former Northern League and American Association Commissioner, Miles Wolff. Wolff, the American Association commissioner from its inception in 2006 until 2018, founded the first modern independent league when six cities in the Upper Midwest and Canada began play in the Northern League in 1993. He is currently also commissioner of the Can-Am League, a six-team independent league located in the northeast United States, Ontario, and Québec, and an Operator of a team in that league, the Ottawa Champions. Wolff served as the commissioner of the Northeast League from 2003-2004 and the Central League from 2002-2005. Wolff was recently selected as the 79th most important person in baseball history by John Thorn and Alan Schwarz in the eighth edition of Total Baseball: The Ultimate Baseball Encyclopedia.

The luncheon will close with a one-of-a-kind panel discussion with some of the more influential names in the history of the Saints franchise, the history of baseball in the City of Saint Paul, and the history for the game itself. Those scheduled to appear are: Darryl Strawberry,? Ila Borders, ?and ??Tim Tschida.

Strawberry played for the Saints in 1996 and still holds the single-season batting average record hitting .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBI in just 29 games. His incredible performance over a month got his contract purchased by the New York Yankees. He would go on to win the World Series that season.

Borders became the first female professional baseball player in the Modern Era, signing with the Saints in 1997. She pitched in seven games for the Saints before joining the Duluth-Superior Dukes. She enjoyed a four-year professional career.

Tschida spent 26-years as a Major League umpire beginning in 1986 and became a crew chief in 2007. He worked 13 postseasons including nine Division Series, three League Championship Series and three World Series. Tschida was the home plate umpire for two no-hitters: Nolan Ryan's seventh on May 1, 1991 and Carlos Zambrano's on September 14, 2008. He attended Cretin-Derham Hall High School and St. Thomas University.

Tickets for this event are only $40 and include a catered lunch. They can be purchased by visiting saintsbaseball.com. For more information about the All-Star Luncheon, or to order tickets, contact the Saints at 651-644-6659.

Tickets for All-Star Monday are on sale now and begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free. Tickets can be be purchased at the Saints box office or over the phone at 651-644-6659, Monday-Friday from 9-6 or Saturday 10-2 or anytime at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will host the 2019 American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for the 2019 American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23 begin at $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $9 for bleacher seats, $15 for the drink rail, $17 for outfield reserved, $20 for infield and home plate reserved.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.