Milkmen Rally for Walk-Off Win in 10

Franklin, Wis. - In the bottom of the tenth inning, Christian Correa banged a double to left field to score Adam Walker and deliver a walk-off 4-3 win for the Milwaukee Milkmen over the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday night.

A K.C. Hobson two-run single and an error by Mason Davis at shortstop gave the Dogs a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. But facing an 0-2 count with two outs in the seventh, Walker blasted his 15th home run to tie the game at three. The teams dueled to scoreless eighth and ninth innings before Correa's double dealt the walk-off blow to Justin Goossen-Brown and the Dogs in the 10th.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Anthony Bender

Losing Pitcher: RHP Justin Goossen-Brown

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: 2B Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo was the only Dog with multiple hits, roping singles in both the fourth and sixth innings, also scoring a run in the sixth.

Extra Bite: Tonight's game stood as the 19th meeting between Chicago and Milwaukee - and it was the 11th game decided by just one run. On the year, the Milkmen have outscored the Dogs, 80 to 79.

