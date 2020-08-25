Ely Rakes, Birds Edge Saints

Andrew Ely at bat for the Sioux Falls Canaries

Andrew Ely at bat for the Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries edged by the St. Paul Saints in the opener of the three game set 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Danish showcased his brilliance on the mound and Andrew Ely went four for four at the plate along with two RBI and a home run to lead the Birds to the victory.

The first run of the game came in the top of the second when Nate Samson drove in a run on a groundout making the score 1-0. The Saints started the inning with runners on second and third with no outs and Tyler Danish worked out of the jam allowing just the one run.

The Birds made sure the Saints' lead didn't last long thanks to Roy Morales hitting his first home run of the season. The solo shot tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

Sioux Falls took the lead in the bottom of the third when Logan Landon and Ely hit back-to-back doubles to take the lead 2-1.

Both starters settled in after that and gave way to their respective bullpens after each completing seven innings.

Andrew Ely gave Paul Voelker a welcome to the ballgame when he sent the third pitch of his outing over the left field wall and extended the lead to 3-1.

Keaton Steele closed the door in the top of the ninth with a scoreless inning to earn his thirteenth save of the season.

Tyler Danish earned the win, allowing one run on seven hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out two. Matt Solter took the loss in a two-run performance over seven innings.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the St. Paul Saints for the middle game of the three game set Wednesday August 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

