Milkmen Notch a Big Win on Wednesday

A crowd of 1,300 was on hand at Franklin Field this Wednesday night for Chick-fil-A Family and Friends night as Milwaukee faced the Goldeyes for game two.

David Holmberg was the starting pitcher for the Milkmen in game two against the Goldeyes. Holmberg leads the team in wins with the last victory coming against the Chicago Dogs on August 13. He started off on the wrong foot in this game, however, as, Wes Darvill of the Goldeyes hit a home run to left field to lead off the game. The Goldeyes eventually got runners on second and third with no outs, but Holmberg buckled down and got through it with no further runs.

The Mikmen came back firing in the bottom half of the first. With one out, David Washington singled to left. That brought up Adam Walker, and he mashed a two-run homer. At the end of the first, Milwaukee took the lead 2-1.

It was a pitching duel tonight as Holmberg pitched seven innings with five hits and just that one run allowed, striking out nine batters. Kevin Hilton of the Goldeyes threw 6.1 innings with three hits and two runs, striking out six.

Milwaukee's bullpen is perhaps the tops in the league this year, and A.J. Schugel and Peyton Gray each threw a scoreless inning to close the game out, combining to striking out five batters. Milwaukee finished with a 2-1 victory and are now just a half-game back of the Goldeyes in the standings.

Game three takes place tomorrow evening, with a 6:35 scheduled first pitch.

