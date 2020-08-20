Birds Offense Quiet in Loss to RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - It was an off night for the Sioux Falls Canaries' offense Wednesday night in Fargo. The Birds lost the middle game of a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 11-1.

Logan Landon hit his seventh home run of the year for the Canaries, a solo shot in the second. Alex Boshers made his 2020 debut for the Birds, throwing 5.2 innings in relief.

The loss set up an afternoon rubber game in Fargo at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Landon's homer off RedHawks starter Matt Tomshaw scored the first run of the game. The homer, a line drive to left field, was Landon's seventh of the year.

The RedHawks responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, all charged to Birds starter Casey Delgado. Delgado recorded three outs in the start, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Boshers came on in relief in the second, throwing 102 pitches over 5.2 innings. He allowed six runs on 11 hits, walking one and striking out two.

The Birds did not register a hit in the third through eighth innings. Tomshaw allowed one run on three hits in seven innings of work to earn the win.

Nicco Blank and D.J. Sharabi finished out the game on the mound for Sioux Falls.

UP NEXT

The Birds will send Tyler Danish to the mound for the rubber game against Bret Helton will pitch for Fargo-Moorhead. Birds fans can find live streaming information at SFCanaries.com.

