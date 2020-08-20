'Hawks Beat up on Canaries to Level Series

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-24) scored five runs in the second inning of Wednesday night's contest with the Sioux Falls Canaries (20-20) and continued to pile on to earn their biggest home win of the 2020 season with a 11-1 victory in front of 1,237 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Forrestt Allday led the way at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the game. Drew Ward extended his hitting streak to 20 games and hit his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning.

After scoring five runs and bringing all nine batters to the plate in the second inning, the RedHawks added a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take a commanding 9-1 lead. Fargo-Moorhead scored five runs (three earned) on five hits against Sioux Falls starter Casey Delgado (0-2, 6.92 ERA) in 1.0 innings pitched and added six more runs on 11 hits in 5.2 innings against reliever Alex Boshers (0-0, 9.53 ERA).

On the flip side, Matt Tomshaw (3-3, 3.14 ERA) dazzled again for the RedHawks. Tomshaw sat down 15 straight Sioux Falls batters over his final five innings of work tonight. He gave up one run on three hits in 7.0 innings pitched tonight while striking out five runners. Tomshaw has struck out five opposing batters in each of his last four outings.

The RedHawks added two more runs in the seventh to reach the final scoreline and level the three-game series at a game apiece. F-M moves to 16-24 with the win and Sioux Falls drops to 20-20 on the year.

The RedHawks and Canaries will finish their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon. RHP Brett Helton (3-1, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to start against Canaries RHP Tyler Danish (1-0, 4.09 ERA).

