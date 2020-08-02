Milkmen Keep RedHawks - and Rain - at Bay on Sunday

A sunny Sunday afternoon as the Milkmen took on the Redhawks for the final game of the series.

In the opening inning, Milwaukee set the tone of the game by scoring first. Brett Vertigan got on base with a walk and Zach Nehrir moved him along with a hit to right field. Jose Sermo put the ball in play to bring Vertigan home and make it 1-0.

Drew Ward of Fargo-Moorhead hit a two-run home run off of Milwaukee's starting pitcher David Holmberg in the third inning to tilt the advantage towards the visitors. At the end of the third inning the Redhawks had the lead 2-1.

A 45 minute rain delay didn't keep the Milkmen bats cool, as they came out swinging when play resumed.

In the fifth, the Milkmen had Zach Nehrir come to the plate and slap a base hit up the middle. He went on to steal second. Jose Sermo earned himself an RBI with a single up the middle. Dylan Tice poked the ball to right field to bring in Sermo. David Washinton brought in Dylan Tice and Adam Walker before being put out at second trying to go for a double. An exciting fifth inning brought in four more runs for the Milkmen.

Milkmen kept the pedal to the medal after Jose Sermo got hit by a pitch and Adam Walker ducked away from a pitch thrown at his head. The next pitch Walker took the ball deep to left center for an RBI double.

In the eighth inning Christ Conley and Brett Vertigan got on base from back to back base hits. Zach Nehrir roped the ball to right field for a double which brought in Christ and Brett. Shortly after Adam Walker took one out of Franklin Field to extend the Milkmen lead 10-2.

American Association starting pitcher of the month David Holmberg took the win this Sunday and Anthony Bender, A.J. Schugel, Peyton Grey, and Karch Kowalczyk ate up the rest of the game while keeping the Redhawks from scoring.

After being off on Monday the Milkmen are back at home Tuesday night at 6:35 PM to face the Sioux Falls Canaries.

