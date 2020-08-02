Holmberg Nabs American Association Monthly Honors

Milwaukee Milkmen pitcher David Holmberg

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association has announced Winnipeg Goldeyes OF Darnell Sweeney and Milwaukee Milkmen LHP David Holmberg have been selected as the Rawlings Batter and Pitcher of the Month for July.

Sweeney appeared in 25 games for Winnipeg in July and batted .330 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases. Sweeney leads the American Association in extra-base hits (18), slugging percentage (.641) and total bases (66). He is tied for third in the American Association in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, at bats (103), is fifth in runs scored and is eighth in batting average.

Sweeney was selected in the American Association dispersal draft in June from the Kansas City T-Bones. Originally drafted and signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the University of Central Florida in 2012, Sweeney advanced to the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. Sweeney started the 2019 season with the T-Bones before having his contract purchased by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Holmberg made five starts for the Milwaukee Milkmen in July and posted a 3-1 record with a 2.43 ERA. In 29.2 innings pitched, he allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 25 hits. Holmberg struck out 30 batters and walked eight.

Holmberg began his professional career in 2009 after being selected and signed by the Chicago White Sox in the second round out of Port Charlotte (FL) High School. He made his Major League debut in 2013 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and also appeared in the Major Leagues with the Cincinnati Reds (2014 and 2015) and the White Sox (2017). He pitched last season with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.

Rawlings is the official baseball of the American Association. Located in St. Louis, MO they are the official helmet of Major League Baseball and the exclusive supplier of baseballs to Major League Baseball since 1977. For more information about Rawlings go www.rawlings.com.

