Goldeyes Fall to Saints in Extras

August 2, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-10) lost 5-1 in 12 innings to the St. Paul Saints at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at 1-1 in the top of the 12th inning, the Saints scored four runs to break a 1-1 tie that had lasted since the second. Max Murphy and Alonzo Harris hit back-to-back singles with one out to put runners on the corners. After John Silviano was intentionally walked, Troy Alexander lined a single to right that scored Murphy with the go-ahead run. Mikey Reynolds drove in Harris with a fielder's choice, and the Saints made it 5-1 when Alexander and Reynolds scored on an error.

Jameson McGrane pitched a scoreless bottom of the 12th for the Saints to close out the game.

Jose Velez (1-0) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Kent Hasler (1-1) took the loss for Winnipeg.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Josh Allen doubled with one out. Allen took third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out, RBI single to lefty from Harris.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the bottom of the second when John Nester lined a solo home run to right.

Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on eight hits in seven-plus innings. Lambson walked none and struck out four.

Saints' starter Matthew Solter also took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on five hits in seven innings. Solter walked none and struck out four.

Jose Jose pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Lambson, while Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless top of the 10th.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday evening. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. The Goldeyes will serve as the home team. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.