Milkmen Head Home After Series Sweep

June 18, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Sioux Falls, SD. - The Milwaukee Milkmen head home victorious after a ten inning battle against the Canaries.

Thursday night started off slow for the Milkmen after Sioux Fall starter Carlos Pimentel struck out the side in the first inning.

Pimentel was unable to keep momentum early in the second inning. David Washington led off with a single up the right field line, and Aaron Hill produced a standing double. However, both runners would be left on after a strike out from Trey Martin, and a flyout from Christ Conley.

The bottom of the second inning was a tough one for Milwaukee, Mike Hart singled up the middle and Mitch Glasser moved him to third on a line drive to right field. Matt Solter retired the next two batters with strikeouts, but was unable to shut out Wyatt Ulrich who hit an RBI single. Solter ended the inning with strikeout number three.

Sioux fall outfielder Logan Landon was locked and loaded, hitting another homerun, marking his third of the series, upping the lead to two in the bottom of the third inning. Solter regained his composure striking out the next three batters.

The Milkmen found their stride in the top of the fourth. Adam Brett Walker II started the inning off with a double, followed by a single from Washington. Christian Correa knocked one up the middle scoring both of his teammates and tying the game.

Muscling up a double in the bottom of the fifth was Ulrich, who found his way back to the dugout after Landon's second RBI single. Solter struggled, hitting Trey Michalczewski, and walking Mike Hart, loading the bases with two outs. Glasser batted into a fielder's choice for out number three, ending the inning 3-2 Canaries.

After six full innings it was time for a change and Ryan Dunne took over on the hill for Solter. Dunne walked his first batter, bringing up Landon. Still hot, Landon hit an RBI double off the wall. The Canaries left the inning up by two.

In the top of the eighth inning Washington did what Washington does best, hitting a two run blast to tie the game.

The bottom of the ninth was all about strategy for the Milkmen. Martin walked to lead off the inning, and in went Jay Charleston to pinch run. Conley laid down a sac bunt putting Charleston in scoring position. Anibal Sierra walked, bringing the top of the order up. However Brett Vertigan nor Logan Trowbridge were able to bring them home.

Karch Kowalczyk manned the mound for the Milkmen hoping to hold the Canaries and head into extra innings. With two out Jabari Henry ignited a rally for Sioux Falls hitting a line drive to center field, keeping it going, Trey Michalczewski who received a free ticket to first taking one in the foot. Mike Hart attempted to keep it going but grounded out, pushing the game into extra innings.

Heading into the top of the tenth inning was Walker beating out his choppy hit ground ball. Not wanting to risk another Washington home run, former Milkman Jackson Maynard opted to walk Washington. Correa loaded the bases smacking one to third, but not producing an RBI. Hill was unable to secure a hit for himself after a fielder's choice, but was able to send Walker across the plate to take the lead. With bases loaded Maynard snagged two more outs and put the pressure on Milwaukee's defense.

Finishing out the game for Milwaukee was closer Matthias Dietz who held the Canaries to four runs.

