AC/DC, Man Buns, Bark in Park Coming to Birdcage this Week

Here are your RADIO PERSONALITY-DRIVEN descriptions of our 6 "Birdcage Bashes" with the Sioux Falls Canaries for this upcoming week, Tuesday thru Sunday, June 22-27, with deals and points of emphasis in bold.Â The times listed are when we start our pre-game entertainment, about 20 minutes before first pitch. We're trying to encourage enjoyment of our pre-game "show" and fewer late-arriving crowds, but announce the time as you wish.Â Enjoy!

Tuesday, June 22 @ 6:45 - AC/DC Night on a Groovy Tunes-Day

We'll shake you all night long! You'll be Thunderstruck by our celebration of one of the best hard rock bands of all time, with tributes -- both live and on our new videoboard. Ages 50 and over get a ticket discount because Moneytalks. It's alsoÂ Nacho TuesdayÂ -- half-priced nachosÂ with an order of regular-priced nachos. You can choose not to rock with us, but it might send you on a Highway to Hell, and you'll be hearing Hell's Bells!

Wednesday, June 23 @ 6:45 - Awesome 80's Wednesday withÂ Ghostbusters

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? The Canaries! We're all about strange, because we're all fuzzy on the good/bad thing. What's bad aboutÂ $8 online ticketsÂ ,Â 80-cent hot dogsÂ (with purchase of a regular-priced hot dog), andÂ 8% off all merchandise? And, we may just cook up someÂ BIG TWINKIES!Â (The request to our chefs is in).Â We'll play 80's music all night and scenes from one of the most iconic movies from the Decade of Decadence. Now, back off, man, I'm a scientist! I'll slime you!

Thursday, June 24 @ 6:45 - Fun with Man Buns on College Night on Thirsty Thursday!

You know, the Man Bun gets a bad wrap, at least from a lot of fellow men without man buns. Why? Are they jealous other men who grow luscious locks but sometimes want to curl them up so their hair isn't everywhere, or because it looks cool? The answer isÂ yes.Â Are women only allowed to put their long hair in buns?Â No!Â We will not only make The Birdcage a safe space for Man Buns, but make men with man buns the stars!Â Ticket discount if you have a man bun!Â Plus, a Facebook contest to see who rocks their man bun the best to be a finalist in theÂ First Annual Sioux Falls Canaries Most Magnificent Man Bun Contest,Â which shall include a Man Bun Tying, Untying and Beer Chugging Race! And speaking of beer it isÂ Thirsty Thursday, so 2 domestic tallboys for $10 and 2 craft/import tallboys are $12.Â And the world is really your oyster if you are a man with a man bun and are in college because it isÂ College Night, andÂ tickets are just $5 for college students who present valid I.D.!Â (Note: the creator of this night and writer of this paragraph is a BALD MAN who is comfortable enough in his baldness to celebrate a night of men with manes and buns, and is proud to celebrate difference and diversity... and speaking of that...........)

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 @ 6:45 - 2nd Annual SIOUX FALLS PRIDE NIGHT at The Birdcage!

The Sioux Falls Canaries are proud of the diversity on our team and in our community, and we are PROUD to follow suit of many major professional sports teams around the world by embracing it the night before the Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival! Last year's Pride Night was the first such event in the history of South Dakota sports at any level, and one of our biggest and most electric crowds. You'll get the same family fun entertainment of every Canaries game, plus two speakers with powerful stories --Â former Husker football player Eric LueshenÂ and United Congregational ChurchÂ Rev. Martell Spagnola,Â andÂ a live, family-friendly drag performance from the 2020 Entertainer of the YearÂ Persephone Shakers.Â FREE FIREWORKSÂ after the game! Get there early, because entertainment starts at 6:45!

For a better idea of why the Canaries have a Pride Night and the positive impact Pride Night has on the Sioux Falls Community, click here for a KELO-TV story about last year's Pride Night at the Birdcage:

https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/canaries-sioux-falls-pride-host-baseball-game-to-support-lgbtq-community/

Saturday, June 26 @ 5:45 - Bark in the Park NightÂ presented by Mini-Critters

One of our most popular events every year, our feline phenomenon includesÂ free tickets for dogs!Â Â So, you dogs can eat, sleep, walk, sun-bathe, sniff other dogs, and bark... in the park. And theyÂ can,Â well, you know, do that other thing, as dogs do, but you'll need your own clean-up bag for that. And thank you!

Sunday, June 27 @ 1:45 - Bad News Bears 45th Anniversary Celebration & Movie Showing

In 1976, the world was introduced to perhaps the first sports movie that thumbed its nose and made armpit fart noises at all sports movies -- and the stars were a bunch of sarcastic pre-teen kids and a beer-swigging coach free of hokey rah-rah. So let's honor it by having a viewing of the full-length feature on our giant, glorious new Daktronics videoboard after the game! It's a fun (PG-rated) movie for the whole family on ourÂ Sunday Family Fun Day,Â when you can get aÂ Family 4-pack -- 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for just $50!Â Â Â We always celebrate youth baseball on Sundays withÂ playing catch in the outfield before the game (2:05-2:30) and running the bases after it.

Now get back to the stands before I shave off half your mustache and shove it up your left nostril!

