Milkmen Drop Game One of Playoffs, Look to Even Round One Friday Night in Kane County

September 6, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen played their first game of the 2023 Wolff Cup Playoffs against the Kane County Cougars at home Wednesday night.

The Cougars got an early lead hitting a three-run shot to get a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman finished going two and two-thirds innings after allowing four more runs to score in the third.

Kane County then added another in the top of the fifth before the Milkmen struck back with a single from Aaron Hill that brought home Drew Ward and Reggie Pruitt Jr. making it 8-2.

Milwaukee was able to rack up seven hits including a multiple-hit night from Cam Balego, but were unable to score another run the rest of the game. The Cougars then added three more runs in the final two frames to close out the game 11-2.

The Milkmen will now have a day off before traveling down to Kane County and playing game two of the best-of-three series on Friday night.

"We've gotta get off to a better start down there," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the upcoming game. "Hopefully get some momentum in the game and roll that into a game three."

If Milwaukee wins that game they will then force a game three on Saturday that will decide who will advance to the Easter Division Finals. We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.