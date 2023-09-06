Cougar Bats Explode in Game One Victory

September 6, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. -The Kane County Cougars opened the postseason in grand fashion, with an 11-2 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Wednesday night at Franklin Field. With the win, the Cougars (1-0) are now just one victory away from reaching the American Association East Division Championship Series.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning against Milwaukee (0-1) starter Ryan Zimmerman (0-1). With two outs, Cornelius Randolph and Josh Allen drew back-to-back walks. Then, Jonah Davis blasted a three-run homer over the right field wall to give Kane County an early 3-0 edge.

In the top of the third, the Cougars broke the game wide open. Following a Randolph groundout, Josh Allen singled before Davis and Armond Upshaw were both hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a strikeout by Hector Sanchez, Olivier Basabe came to the plate with the bases still loaded. Basabe promptly cleared the bases with a double into the left field corner to make it 6-0 Cougars.

After Basabe's double, Zimmerman was pulled for Juan Echevarria. On the first pitch Echevarria threw, Galli Cribbs Jr. smacked a ball off the wall in right field to score Basabe and push the lead to seven runs. In the top of the fifth, the Cougars continued to pile on as Basabe plated Upshaw with a single to make it 8-0. Basabe finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

While the Cougars built up a big lead, right-hander Tyler Beardsley (1-0) was in control on the mound. Beardsley did not allow a run over the first four innings, while racking up five strikeouts. Milwaukee finally got to Beardsley in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Ward worked a two out walk followed by a double from Reggie Pruitt Jr. Both runners came home on a two-run single by Aaron Hill to make it an 8-2 ballgame.

Later in the ballgame, the Cougars continued to add on. After singles by Basabe and Cribbs in the top of eighth, Todd Lott ripped a two-run double into the left field corner to make it a 10-2 advantage. In the top of the ninth Jonah Davis added the final run of the ballgame with a solo shot to straight away right field to make it 11-2. Davis finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

In relief of Beardsley, AJ Jones, Keith Rogalla, Logan Nissen, and CJ Carter each pitched a scoreless inning for the Cougars. Carter closed out the ballgame with a scoreless ninth while allowing just one hit.

The Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs continue at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8th at Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets are available for just $5 with free parking. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.