Birds Drop Postseason Opener

September 6, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Kansas City raced out to a 3-0 lead after half an inning and never looked back as they topped the Canaries 9-1 in game one of the West Division Semifinals.

The Monarchs led 5-0 before Hunter Clanin broke the shutout with a bloop RBI single in the sixth inning. But Kansas City added three more runs in the top of the eighth and scored once more in the ninth as they move within one win of a third consecutive divisional championship series appearance.

Mike Hart had two of the Canaries' four hits for the contest. The Birds will look to even the series and force a winner-take-all game three when the series resumes Friday night in Kansas City.

