Milkmen Burn Dogs in Series Opener

June 15, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen lit up the Chicago Dogs in game one of their three game series, beating the division-leading Dogs 11-3.

The scoring was started by Correlle Prime when he singled in the third inning and scored Bryan Torres.

Starting Pitcher Jake Matthys then gave up three runs in the top of the fourth, and the Dogs took their first lead of the game. But Milwaukee responded with a five run inning that was started when Aaron Hill singled to drive in Dylan Kelly. Two at-bats later the bases were loaded with Hill, Christ Conley and Logan Trowbridge, and Torres sent them all home with a double of his own. Finally in the next at-bat Chad Sedio hit a single that got Torres home and Milwaukee led 6-3.

Matthys then pitched two more innings and did not allow another run to score. While relief pitchers Chirstian Young, Juan Echevarria and A.J. Schugel each pitched one of the last three innings and did not give up another hit on the night.

Meanwhile the offense scored five more runs on the night. Trowbridge drew a walk while the bases were loaded in the fifth. In the seventh Torres hit a single to score Kelly, and later Trowbridge scored on a wild pitch. Finally in the eighth, Kelly doubled to score Will Kengor and Conely singled in the next at-bat to score Kelly.

Torres led the team with four RBI's on the night and earned the Spiderz Batting Gloves Player of the Game. When asked if the long series in the Cleburne heat helped the teams performance on a 100 degree and humid day in Franklin, Torres said he loved the weather.

"For me this is normal weather," Torres said. "I'm from Puerto Rico, it gets very hot, this is the weather that I like and I know we have a lot of guys that love this weather as well."

Manager Anthony Barone was pleased with the team's performance against the division-leading Dogs as well.

"It's always a little different when you play Chicago," Barone said. "Our guys know the standings and they knew they had to come out and play well tonight. Jake Matthys gave us the chance to win as a starter and we made the plays tonight."

The Milkmen now sit one game behind the Chicago Dogs with two games left to play in the series. Game two will be played Wednesday at Franklin Field at 6:35 p.m.

