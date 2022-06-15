Gary Southshore Rallies Past Sioux Falls in Series Opener

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five runs in the home half of the first inning Tuesday night but Gary SouthShore would respond with eight unanswered en route to a 9-5 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Railcats scored a run in the top of the first inning with a two-out RBI single but the lead was short-lived. Wyatt Ulrich led off the home half with a double and Ozzie Martinez singled before Gavin LaValley plated Ulrich with a sacrifice groundout. Jabari Henry would then drive in Martinez with a base hit and Andres Noriega added a single later on the inning. Trey Michalczewski belted a three-run two-out homerun to punctuate the explosive first frame.

Gary got a run back with a solo homerun in the second inning and the 5-2 score held until the seventh. The Railcats manufactured three runs with two outs to tie the game but a baserunning mistake ended the threat.

Gary SouthShore took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning when Michael Woodworth smacked a two-out, three-run homerun and the Railcats would add an insurance run in the ninth.

Ulrich, Michalczewski, Henry and Nick Gotta all collected two hits each while Angel Landazuri allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Birds are now 8-21 as the three-game series continues Wednesday night at 7:05pm.

