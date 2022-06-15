DockHounds Even Series Behind Huge Eighth Inning

LINCOLN, NEB. - The Lake Country DockHounds got back in the win column against the Lincoln Saltdogs Wednesday evening by a score of 13-9.

It was a wacky game in Lincoln, with a lot of errors and a lot of runs. Jake Snider started the game with a leadoff double for Lake Country and scored on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second, Lincoln scored for the first time when JR DiSarcina drove in Welington Dotel with a single. Skyler Weber would then drive in Matt Goodheart with a double. The score was then 2-1 Saltdogs.

In the third, Blake Berry brought in TJ Bennett to score the third run for the DockHounds. Ryan Long doubled, scoring another for Lincoln the next half inning.

The fourth frame resulted in one run scored for the DockHounds with Manny Blanco's RBI double. Gio Brusa scored from a wild pitch. Blanco would also score another runner trying to leg out a triple (which resulted in a double). The score was then 5-3 DockHounds.

Long would smack a two-run home run, and Justin Byrd drove in another to put the Saltdogs up 1 after seven complete.

The eighth inning seemingly went on forever as the DockHounds scored eight. The Lincoln Saltdogs gave up costly errors that let the inning go on. Aaron Takacs doubled and scored to highlight the inning.

Lincoln would come back with three runs in their half of the eighth to end all scoring at 13-9, the DockHounds winning.

Lake Country will wrap up their series against the Saltdogs on Thursday, June 16th before heading to Chicago for a three-game series.

