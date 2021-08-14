Milkmen Blast Past Apollos in 6-1 Victory

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen performed exceptionally in hitting, pitching, and fielding on Friday night at Franklin Field and picked up a much-needed win against the Houston Apollos.

Jordan Pontious struck early for the Apollos by leading off the game with a solo home run, the second straight game in which the visitors first batter of the night went yard.

The Milkmen mounted a swift response when Logan Trowbridge lined a double into left center, moving leadoff hitter Brett Vertigan over to third. Adam Brett Walker II tied the ballgame when his single found space between third base and shortstop, scoring Vertigan. Trey Martin gave Milwaukee a 3-1 lead by singling up the middle.

"We started early and kept the pressure on the whole game," said Martin.

The "Moo Crew" continued to put runners on the base paths in the second but after Trowbridge hit into a fielder's choice, he was thrown out stealing after appearing to be safe at second base. After Walker II reached via a base on balls, David Washington grounded out to first to end the threat.

Milwaukee continued to put on a complete show in all aspects of the game and it showed when right fielder Cole Sturgeon hosed down Apollo's designated hitter Hudson Bilodeau at second base, his second outfield assist of the year.

"Man [the fielding] is awesome. We have such a well-rounded team; we're great on offense, we're great on defense, we have great staff. Obviously when you get good plays made behind you, it makes you look good as a pitcher," Milkmen starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman said.

Walker II began to get back into his groove in the fourth inning with an RBI single. The parade began when Vertigan and Trowbridge both reached base for their 3rd straight at-bat via walks. That set the table for Walker, who brought Vertigan around for Milwaukee's 4th run and advanced to second on the throw from Houston center fielder Brian Dansereau. Washington stretched Milwaukee's lead to 6-1 when he followed up Walker's hit with a sinking liner to center that deflected off the glove of Dansereau, allowing both runners to scurry across the dish.

Milwaukee starter Ryan Zimmerman finished strong, pitching six shutout innings, after giving up a home run in the first and earning five strikeouts. Ryan Boyer took over for Zimmerman in the top of the eighth inning and allowed no runs.

"[It was] nothing different. I was just trying to go out there and have the same success that you always go out there and try to have," Zimmerman said about his performance.

Nate Hadley finished out the night for the Milkmen, giving the Apollos no chance at a comeback and ended Milwaukee's small losing streak.

"We've got plenty of time left so we're not panicking or anything. Obviously you're going to go through tough stretches during a long season," Zimmerman said. "We're still feeling good and we're confident that we're going to get it going again."

The Milkmen fight to defend their first place spot again Saturday against the Houston Apollos at 6:00 P.M

