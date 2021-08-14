American Association Game Recaps

August 14, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Lincoln Saltdogs 7, Gary SouthShore RailCats 6

Yanio Perez singled to drive in Ryan Long to give Lincoln a walk-off win over Gary SouthShore Saturday.

Perez tallied two hits and three RBI for the Saltdogs. Curt Smith added two hits and four RBI. Zak Taylor and Gunnar Buhner added two hits each.

Thomas Walraven picked up three hits and three RBI for Gary SouthShore. Hayden Schilling picked up one hit and one RBI.

John Richy struck out seven over seven innings. James Pugliese earned the win. Kevin Escorcia took the loss for Gary Southshore.

Sioux City Explorers 3, Cleburne Railroaders 1

Jose Sermo tallied two hits and three RBI for Sioux City in a 3-1 win over Cleburne Saturday.

Michael Lang and L.T. Tolbert tallied two hits each for Sioux City.

Osvaldo Martinez tallied three hits for Cleburne. Alay Lago added a hit and one RBI.

Brandon Brosher earned the win in two innings of relief. Michael Krauza took the loss.

Milwaukee Milkmen 4, Houston Apollos 1

David Washington tallied one hit and three RBI to lead the Milkmen to a 4-1 win over the Houston Apollos Saturday.

Leon Trowbridge added three hits and one RBI for Milwaukee.

Jordan Pontious picked up one hit and one RBI for the Apollos.

Myles Smith picked up the win with Pierce Smith taking the loss. Nate Hadley picked up the save for Milwaukee.

Winnipeg Goldeyes 2, Kane County Cougars 0

Tyler Hill picked up three hits to lead the Goldeyes to a 2-0 win over the Kane County Cougars Saturday.

Max Murphy and Deon Stafford added one hit and one RBI each for Winnipeg.

Gavin LaValley, Kacy Clemens and Jeffrey Baez tallied one hit each for the Cougars.

Landen Bourassa earned the win for Winnipeg with Christian James picking up the save. Jack Fox took the loss for the Cougars.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6, Sioux Falls Canaries 1

Dylan Kelly tallied two hits and two RBI to give the RedHawks a 6-1 win over the Canaries Saturday.

Manuel Boscan and Sam Dexter tallied two hits each. Correlle Prime drove in two runs on one hit.

Trey Michalczewski hit a solo home run for Sioux Falls.

Matt Tomshaw earned the win and Joey Wagman the loss.

Chicago Dogs 7, Kansas City Monarchs 4

K.C. Hobson tallied two hits and three RBI to lead the Chicago Dogs to a 7-4 win over the Monarchs Saturday night.

T.J. Bennett tallied three hits for Chicago. Michael Crouse and Anfernee Grier added two hits and one RBI.

Morgan McCullough tallied two hits and two RBI for Kansas City. Casey Gillaspie tallied one hit and two RBI.

John Baker picked up the win and Jeff Kinley the save for Chicago. Brock Gilliam took the loss.

