Milkmen and Ventura Leaves the X's Offense in Darkness

Sioux City, IA - The inaugural game between the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Sioux City Explorers certainly turned into one of the weirder games that one would see at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Milkmen came away with the 6-1 win over the X's in a game that featured three ejections and the lights going out in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee was lead by Angel Ventura (3-5) who tossed 7.2 innings of one run ball allowing six hits, and two walks while striking out eight. Ventura was perfect for Milwaukee through the first 4.1 innings of play. And even after that when the X's had at least a base runner in every inning was able to work in and out of trouble.

He out dueled Eric Karch who went eight innings for the X's allowing six runs on seven hits walking four and pinching out five and tossed a season high 123 pitches with 88 finding the strike zone.

Karch allowed three runs in the first inning to Milwaukee, as Jose Rosario drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double and Nolan Earley finished off the rally with a two out two run single.

After the tumultuous first inning Karch settled down and threw three consecutive scoreless innings including going through the whole Milkmen lineup once perfectly. But Milwaukee would strike again in the fifth. After a lead off walk and bunt single, Garrett Copeland and Manuel Boscan collected back to back RBI singles to push the lead to 5-0.

A lead off double in the sixth by Glen McClain produced another run after a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to center by Sam Dexter to make it 6-0 Milkmen.

The Explorers offense would come alive after those first four innings but could never get that big hit they so often get. The X's first big chance came in the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out but could not produce a run. Michael Lang would double with an out in the sixth, advance on a ground out and score on a throwing error by the catcher to give the game it's final score of 6-1.

But again Sioux City threatened for the rest of the game but would leave multiple runners on base in each of the final three innings. In total the Explorers would draw four walks and get six hits, just one fewer than Milwaukee's seven but stranded 10 base runners in the contest. The Explorers as a team went 1-11 with runners in scoring position with no RBI's.

Sioux City will look to even the series in game two on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:12 pm. The Explorers starter is yet to be determined while the Milkmen will be throwing TJ House.

The game will be followed immediately by fireworks by Lantis Fireworks and will feature special patriotic themed jerseys for the Explorers which will be available to be bought in a silent auction during the game with all the proceeds going to Support Siouxland Soldiers.

