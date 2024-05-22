Military Night May 24th

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers Annual Military Night is this Friday, May 24 at Wells Fargo Arena. Join us as we honor and recognize all active-duty, veteran, and retired military personnel.

The Iowa Barnstormers will be facing the Green Bay Blizzard for their third and final matchup of the regular season. Kickoff is at 7:05PM; doors open at 6:00PM. Both teams will be wearing specialty military jerseys and playing with the Iowa Barnstormers Military Night ball during the game in honor of our heroes.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors, all military personnel and their families can request free tickets to the game by clicking this link. All tickets will be distributed digitally. Note: tickets cannot be printed. All requests must be in by 12:00PM on Thursday, May 23. Free tickets WILL NOT be available on the day of the game.

American Legion Riders Post 232 from Polk City will be riding in to assist with our player introductions where Barnstormers players will be joined on the field by military personnel. Scrap Metal, a musical performance team of the 34th Army Band, of the Iowa National Guard will be performing the National Anthem.

SPECIAL OFFER: Fans can be purchase two (2) Gridiron Tickets to the game, located in the second or third rows, along with a special military night game ball for just $100. Click here to claim this offer. Offer ends 5/23 at 12:00PM.

