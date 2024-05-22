Barnstormers Partner with Prairie Trail Sports for Girls Flag Football

May 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have partnered with Prairie Trail Sports to bring Girls Flag Football to the state of Iowa.

"We are excited to be able to partner with Prairie Trail Sports on this endeavor," said Barnstormers General Manager Juli Pettit "The Iowa Barnstormers front office staff is made up of mostly women, so having the opportunity to get young girls involved in the playing side of the sport is exciting for us."

The Barnstormers Girls Flag Football camp will take place on Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Ankeny, Iowa. The camp is open to girls who will be entering 5th through 8th grade in the upcoming school year. Participants will learn the basics of passing, rushing, kicking, and defense. Iowa Barnstormers players will be making appearances each day to assist with coaching.

"The rise of girls flag football across the country is exciting to see right now," said Pettit. "This is a great avenue for young girls to build self-confidence, develop leadership skills and teamwork, all on top of promoting physical fitness."

The Barnstormers Girls Flag Football Camp is $35 per session. Registration is open now and includes a game ticket to the Iowa Barnstormers game on Saturday, June 15.

Prairie Trail Sports Complex is located at 2250 SW Vintage Parkway in Ankeny.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.