Milan Signs On

July 17, 2019





Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today the return of Forward Garrett Milan for the 2019-20 season.

Originally hailing from Whistler, B.C., the 5'8" 175-lb. Milan played in 17 games for the Ice Flyers during the 2018-19 season, during which he netted nine goals and added 13 assists for a total of 22 points. Milan started last season in Europe before returning to the Ice Flyers.

He was also called up to the ECHL Greenville Swamp Rabbits from December 31 to February 14. In his first season with the Ice Flyers in 2017-18, he led the team in assists and points when he tallied 14 goals, 51 assists for 65 points in 55 games. His assist total led the SPHL and he was tied for third in league scoring. Milan was also named to the SPHL Second All-Star Team. This year will mark Milan's third season as a forward with the Ice Flyers, and his fifth professional season overall.

When asked about signing Milan to the team for the upcoming season, Head Coach Rod Aldoff said, "I'm very excited to have Garrett back. He has a true passion for hockey and his team. Garrett comes to the rink prepared every day and as we all see in games, he's a great and fun player to watch every shift. He's as good as it gets in the SPHL and I expect him to come in this year and lead our team."

Milan also expressed his excitement on his continued tenure with the team and fans when stating, "I am excited to be announcing I will be returning to the Pensacola Ice Flyers this season. The organization and fans have been amazing to me over the last two seasons that it made this decision very easy. There is no other place I'd rather play in the league. Coach Aldoff is working hard in bringing a championship team to the beach and I am excited to add to this group."

Opening Weekend for the Ice Flyers will take place on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 while hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at the Ice Flyers office or by calling them at 850-466-3111.

