Mauron, Osaka Signed

Knoxville, TENN. - The Knoxville Ice Bears and Jeff Carr announced Wednesday the signing of two new prospects in forwards Lionel Mauron and Joe Osaka.

Mauron, 25, from Lausanne, Switzerland, scored 95 points (25G, 70A) in 90 games for Curry College (NCAA III), just outside Boston, Massachusetts. He was named as an assistant captain in his final collegiate season before dressing four games with the Jacksonville IceMen (ECHL), at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

"Leo has a great set of hands," Carr said. "He can make soft, skilled plays on the breakout, but he can just as easily frustrate you on the forecheck. We'd likely rely on him to act as a power forward - he can definitely score points for us."

Osaka, 23, scored 48 points (30G, 18A) in four seasons for New England College (NCAA III) and 11 points (5G, 6A) for the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2018-2019. Though he is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joe also has international playing experience for Japan, his native country.

Coach Carr said of Osaka, "This kid will do anything for the team. Forward, D-man, penalty killer, fighter... he's a great teammate." Coach Carr also said two of Osaka's most recent coaches have called him the hardest-working player they'd ever seen.

A point producer and a quintessential teammate, Mauron and Osaka will be great additions to the Ice Bears' training camp roster. Much of last season, Knoxville's hockey operations staff were moving players in and out, looking for the best combination of skaters; these recent signees are poised to take on crucial roles for the 2019-2020 squad. Knoxville opens their 2019-2020 season at home versus the Evansville Thunderbolts, October 18th.

