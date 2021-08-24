Mighty Mussels Lineups & Game Notes - Tue, Aug 24 vs Bradenton

The Mighty Mussels return home to Hammond Stadium Tuesday to begin a 7-game series with the Bradenton Marauders (PIT) at 7 p.m.

RHP Matt Mullenbach is scheduled to make the start, opposed by RHP Nick Garcia. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS EARN SPLIT WITH OFFENSIVE BARRAGE IN FINALE

After losing in dramatic fashion three nights in a row, the Mighty Mussels' bats popped off for 15 hits in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. The following players fulfilled a large role in last week's split:

Jesus Feliz: 7-21, 3 HR, 5 BB (1.243 OPS)

Pat Winkel: 6-15, HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB (1.126 OPS)

Steven Cruz: 2 G, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K, 1 BB

FAMILIAR FOES

The Mighty Mussels welcome the Bradenton Marauders (PIT) to Hammond Stadium Tuesday, wrapping up a 23-game season series with their geographical rivals. The Marauders currently lead the season series 9-7. The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, a makeup game from their early August series that was cut short due to Tropical Storm Fred. Bradenton will be the home team in Game 2.

STRIKEOUT-TO-WALK SENIORITY

Despite not having a single top-30 prospect on the active roster all season, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff became the 6th team in Low-A to reach 1,000 strikeouts on Sunday (11.5 K/9). Of the six teams to reach a millenium, Fort Myers has the third best ERA (3.90), behind only Charleston (3.52) and San Jose (3.72). The Mussels have also walked the fewest batters in the league (2.71 K/BB).

MUSSELS BATS BREAK OUT

The Mighty Mussels' offense had struggled for the past month, but seems to have broken out over the weekend in Dunedin:

Games W-L R/G H/G AVG SLG

July 6-15 4-3 8.0 10.6 .337 .526

July 16-Aug 19 10-16 3.4 5.2 .177 .289

Last 3 Games 1-2 5.7 10.0 .268 .357

PITCHING IS EVERYTHING

The Mussels' results have greatly depended on the success of the pitching staff this season:

Games W-L ERA Rnk WHIP AVG

May 11-13 5.15 7th 1.56 .247

June 17-8 2.63 1st 1.01 .193

July 12-14 4.37 5th 1.42 .247

August 7-9 3.33 2nd 1.27 .226

REVEALING THE NEW TOP 30

Baseball America revealed their midseason Twins' Top 30 prospect update last week. Four current Mighty Mussels players made the list:

SS Keoni Cavaco - No. 15

OF Misael Urbina - No. 20

1B Aaron Sabato - No. 22

OF Alerick Soularie - No. 24

ROSTER REFRESHED, WE HAVE DRAFT PICKS!

After making 10 roster moves last weekend, the Mussels have made another seven this weekend:

ADD:

INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand- Twins' 4th Rd. pick in 2021

INF Jake Rucker - Twins' 7th Rd. pick in 2021

C Kole McKinnon - reinstated from injured list

RHP AJ Labas - promoted from FCL Twins

RHP Logan Campbell - promoted from FCL Twins

1B Gabe Snyder - assigned on minor league rehab

SUBTRACT:

1B Aaron Sabato - promoted to A+ Cedar Rapids

C Allante Hall - released

Encarnacion-Strand and Rucker join Kyler Fedko and Patrick Winkel as the first four members of the Twins' 2021 draft class to join the Mussels.

Encarnacion-Strand transferred to Oklahoma State in 2021 and became a First Team All-American, hitting .361 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI.

Rucker was also a 2021 NCAA All-American, placing top-10 in the nation in hits (90, .311 AVG) while leading Tennessee to the College World Series. Rucker won the U.S. Championship at the 2012 Little League World Series with Goodlettsville Little League (Tenn.).

Labas and Campbell were 2021 undrafted signings and will be available out of the bullpen.

