Trent Palmer Named Low-A Southeast League Pitcher of the Week

DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced yesterday the Player of the Week winners for the week of August 16- August 22. For the Low-A Southeast League, the Pitcher of the Week award went to the Dunedin Blue Jays Trent Palmer for his performance on August 19 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

During his one outing in the week, Palmer tossed seven hitless innings with a career-high ten strikeouts and three walks. It was the first seven-inning no-hitter since 1979 by Charles Puelo. His 0.43 WHIP led the league for the week, and his ten strikeouts ranking tied for second. Palmer joined two other Toronto Blue Jays to win Player of the Week honors across multiple levels, alongside Spencer Horwitz in High-A and Chavez Young in Double-A.

Palmer became the fifth Dunedin Blue Jay to win a Player of the Week honor this season. This total now ties the 2012 Dunedin Blue Jays when Kevin Ahrens, Gabe Jacobo, Jake Marisnick, Sean Nolin, and Asher Wojciechowski earned the honors.

