Tuesday's Tarpons vs Threshers Game Postponed

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Tuesday, August 24, Tampa Tarpons at Clearwater Threshers game has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at BayCare Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 27.

Fans with tickets to postponed Threshers' games may exchange them at the BayCare Box Office, open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and during games, call 727-467-4457.

The Tarpons and Threshers play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 25, as a makeup of a game postponed at Tampa earlier in the month. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. game 1 on a Silver Sharks Wednesday.

Thursday is another edition of Taps & Apps with featured $3.50 24 oz. drafts from Coppertail and House of Beer. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. Arrive early for a special Beach Dogs Beach Towel giveaway by Spectrum (first 1,000, one per person).

Friday night's doubleheader is the makeup of Tuesday's rainout with gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. first pitch. Two 7-inning games are scheduled. The first 1,000 to arrive receive a Shaker Bottle giveaway by PEScience (one per person) on the August 27 Beach Dogs Friday with 50-cent hot dogs.

Saturday night's game will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display presented by Clearwater Gas.

