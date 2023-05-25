Mighty Mussels Hosting 'Faith & Family Night' on June 3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are continuing the franchise's popular Faith & Family Night with a June 3 celebration that features a postgame concert from Sidewalk Prophets.

The annual event combines a trio of pastimes - baseball, faith and family - at Hammond Stadium in what has become a ballpark tradition for Southwest Florida families of all faiths.

Sidewalk Prophets is a Nashville-based contemporary Christian band that has seen four of its albums rise to the Top 10 of Billboard magazine's Top Christian Albums. One of the band's earlier songs, "You Love Me Anyway," peaked at No. 1 on the Christian singles chart.

"We have worked hard to create an environment of 'affordable family fun' at Hammond Stadium, and nothing brings the family together quite like baseball, music, food and faith," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters.

"It's going to be an awesome night of faith, family and fun," added Dave Frey, lead singer of Sidewalk Prophets.

Faith & Family Night highlights a six-game homestand against the St. Lucie Mets that runs May 30 to June 4 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The homestand also features Mussel Man's School's Out Celebration on June 2, when all students 16 and under can get free tickets to the game as well as passes to visit SunSplash Family Waterpark.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, May 30 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Wednesday, May 31 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, June 1 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, June 2 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Mussel Man's School's Out Celebration: Southwest Florida students ages 16 and under can receive free tickets at the box office.

SunSplash Family Waterpark Night: All children will receive passes to visit SunSplash in Cape Coral.

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics teams will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Faith & Family Night: Nashville-based Sidewalk Prophets will perform a special postgame concert included in the price of a game ticket.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Mighty Mussels lunch box.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Sunday, June 4 (First pitch: noon)

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Mussel Up for Reading: SWFL students who reach their reading goals at school will receive a free ticket at the box office.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

