Marauders Win Game One of Double Header

May 25, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (23-18) took on Jupiter in what was supposed to be a twin bill on Thursday, but the Southwest Florida weather had other ideas. The two teams managed to squeeze in one game, though, and it was another extra-inning matchup that the Marauders won in walk-off fashion by a score of 1-0.

Both teams lacked offense, with only five combined hits in the first seven innings between the opponents. Thomas Harrington tossed six shutout innings, allowing a pair of bloop hits and icing the Hammerheads in an outing that earned him a quality start. Ryan Harbin and Yunior Thibo pitched scoreless outings late in the game to continue where Harrington left off.

The Marauders threatened multiple times in the early innings, but just like Jupiter, they never looked too dangerous of a threat at the plate.

All the action was found in extras; the Marauders helped Jupiter scoreless in the top half of the eighth, which gave the bats a chance at a base hit to win it. Jesus Castillo laid down a sac bunt to push the automatic runner to third. Devis Nadal then walked, and Termarr Johnson was put on intentionally to bring Jack Brannigan to the plate with a chance to win it.

Brannigan went down looking on a borderline pitch to end the frame and put Jupiter back on offense. It was more of the same, though, as the Hammerheads never bothered the Marauders across the nine innings.

Bradenton then came back to the dish with Enmanuel Terrero leading things off. He hit a high chopper and was retired, but it was enough to move Brannigan, the winning run, up to third.

Then the walk-off hero from Tuesday Night, Shalin Polanco, came into the left-handed batter box. In a repeat of Tuesday night, Polanco delivered a single to bring Brannigan home and give Bradenton the 1-0 win.

A doubleheader will be played on Friday evening beginning at 5:00, with Alessandro Ercolani and JP Massey expected to be available to start for the Marauders.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.