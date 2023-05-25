Mets, Threshers Game Suspended on Thursday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Clearwater Threshers at Clover Park was suspended due to inclement weather.

The game is scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. It will resume on Friday at 6:10 p.m. and be played through nine innings. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. to get the series on track. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season except July 3rd.

Clover Park will host the 14th Annual Mike Picano All Star Game on Friday at 2 p.m. leading into the resumption of the suspended game. The event celebrates the top prep players from the Treasure Coast. Tickets to the All Star Game are $10 and those tickets are also good for the St. Lucie game.

