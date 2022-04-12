Mighty Mussels Game Notes, Roster & Lineups - April 12 vs Jupiter

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels open up Hammond Stadium Tuesday, welcoming in the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) for a 7 p.m. start.

RHP Marco Raya is set to make his professional debut, opposed by LHP Luis Palacios of Jupiter.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS SWEEP THRESHERS!

The Mighty Mussels bring the best record in the Florida State League into their home opener at Hammond Stadium Tuesday. The only team in the league to sweep their season-opening series, Fort Myers pulled out three tight games in Clearwater by scores of 6-5, 4-2 and 6-3. The team's 3-0 start is the franchise's best since 2014. The Mussels are looking to get to 4-0 for the first time since 2013, when the Miracle began the season with a staggerint 12-0 record.That team's roster included future Twins Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano.

FAMILIAR FACES RETURN TO DUGOUT

Brian Meyer returns as manager after leading Fort Myers to a 60-54 record last year. Pitching coach Carlos Hernandez also returns after leading the Mussels' pitchers to a league-best 3.96 ERA in 2021. Hitting coach Rayden Sierra joins Meyer and Hernandez as returnees from last year's coaching staff. Jared Gaynor and Takashi Miyoshi join the coaching staff after spending 2021 with the GCL Twins, giving them tremendous familiarity with the 2022 Mussels players.

SEVEN TOP PROSPECTS HEADLINE ROSTER

The Mighty Mussels' Opening Day roster features seven ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 10 13

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12

OF Misael Urbina 20 13 27

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26

- 14 of the 30 players appeared with the Mighty Mussels in 2021

- 17 of the 30 players were drafted or signed by Minnesota Twins in 2021 (13 of 21 draft picks)

RAYA MAKES DEBUT

Marco Raya (No. 26 MLB Pipeline) will make his pro debut for the Mighty Mussels Tuesday after missing the 2021 season due to injury. The organization's fourth-round pick in 2020, Raya impressed at the Twins' complex throughout his first year in Fort Myers.

HAMMERHEADS HEADLINERS

The Jupiter Hammerheads visit Hammond Stadium Tuesday, their first and only trip to Fort Myers this season. The only other series between the teams will be August 9-14 at Roger Dean Stadium. The Hammerheads have six ranked prospects on their roster, with four more Top-30 prospects in extended spring training:

Age MLB BA

SS Kahlil Watson 18 1 2

SS Jose Salas 18 8 8

OF Osiris Johnson 21 25 -

RHP Chris Mokma 21 - 26

INF Cristhian Rodriguez 20 29 30

OF Brady Allen 22 - 36

RULE CHANGES

In addition to bringing back the "Florida State League" name, MLB has implemented additional changes for the 2022 season. The adjustments include:

- Robo umpires on Wed/Thu, Challenge System on Fri/Sat/Sun (each team gets 3 incorrect challenges)

- Limitations to shifting (2 infielders on either side of 2B, must start on infield dirt)

- Pitch Clock (14 seconds between pitches, 18 with runners on, 2:00 warm-up between innings)

- Larger Bases (18x18 inches instead of 15x15)

- Enforcement of pitch clock will begin Fri, April 15

LEAGUE FORMAT

The FSL will return to the split-season format in 2022, with the first half and second half champions in each division meeting in the postseason.

