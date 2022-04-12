Marauders' First Homestead of 2022 Opens Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their first homestand of the 2022 season tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park for the opening homestand:

OPENING NIGHT (TUESDAY, APRIL 12) -- The Marauders return home to LECOM Park for the first home game of the 2022 Florida State League Season.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, APRIL 14) -- Every Thursday at LECOM Park is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Fans 21 and over can enjoy specials on beer, and fans of all ages can enjoy specials on soft drinks.

OPENING WEEKEND (FRIDAY, APRIL 15) -- The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Marauders Championship commemorative baseball.

OPENING WEEKEND, PRESENTED BY PEPSI (SATURDAY, APRIL 16) -- The evening will feature an Easter celebration and a postgame fireworks show, presented by Budweiser.

Tickets for each game on the homestand are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

