Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, May 14 at Lakeland

May 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels embark on a 12-game road trip Tuesday, starting a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

Pitching Matchups

Tue, 6:30pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-2, 4.95) vs. LHP Joe Adametz (1-0, 2.31)

Thu, 7:05pm - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-3, 4.67) vs. LHP Jake Miller (0-0, 0.00)

Fri, 7:05pm - RHP Ty Langenberg (0-3, 4.44) vs. RHP Hayden Minton (1-0, 4.24)

Broadcast Links

Video: WATCH HERE

Audio: None

D-JAYS CLAIM FINALE 4-3

After the Mighty Mussels clinched a series win with a 12-2 win on Saturday night, the Dunedin Blue Jays won Sunday's finale 4-3. Fort Myers had fallen behind 3-0, but rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Rayne Doncon had three hits and Poncho Ruiz went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and a walk in defeat.

LIGHTS OUT LARES

20-year-old left-hander Cesar Lares put together his second consecutive excellent performance on Sunday. After tossing six hitless innings on May 1 in Bradenton, Lares struck out a career-high 11 in the series finale against Dunedin on May 12. He notched a staggering 57% whiff rate on his breaking pitches.

TRUDGING TO TIGER LAND

The Mighty Mussels visit the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) for a six-game series this week. Lakeland is currently tied for the best record in the league with Clearwater at 22-11. Their active roster has five ranked prospects:

MLB BA

OF Max Clark 2 1

SS Kevin McGonigle 5 7

C Josue Briceno 17 8

INF Cristian Santana 26 30

SS Samuel Gil - 24

ON FIRE HE NEEDS A PONCHO!

Mussels' catcher Poncho Ruiz has been one of the most consistent bats in the Fort Myers' lineup all season, but has been particularly dominant of late:

Ruiz AVG OPS

First 11 Games .273 9 K, 4 BB .628

Last 14 Games .400 6 K, 13 BB 1.167

Ruiz leads the team with eight multi-hit games. His nine total bases on May 7 were the most by a Mussels' player in a single game this season.

WIN-NING WITH ADJUSTMENTS

After slow starts, nobody has turned things around more during the last few weeks than Brandon Winokur:

Winokur AVG OPS

First 10 Games .162 18 K, 3 BB .584

Last 18 Games .329 21 K, 6 BB .917

GETTING HEALTHY

After the Mighty Mussels reached a staggering 15 players on the injured list last Friday, they are starting to get healthy. OF Byron Chourio was reinstated from the injured list last week and has now started six games in a row. RHP Jeremy Lee was activated from the IL on Friday, pitching two scoreless innings. 1B/OF Gregory Duran was reinstated on Sunday and started in right field against Dunedin, dropping the total number of players on the IL to 12.

DEFENSE MATTERS

Faulty defense has drastically hurt the Mussels all season. Fort Myers has committed 57 errors this season, the second most in the FSL and the third most amongst the 30 teams in Low-A. Those errors have led to 45 unearned runs, the most of any team in the league and a good margin ahead of the next closest teams - Tampa (36) and Daytona (30). Their four-error performance on Thursday was their eighth game of 3+ errors and their 16th game of 2+ errors.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2024

Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, May 14 at Lakeland - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.