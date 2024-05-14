Late Home Run Helps Threshers to Fourth-Straight Victory

CLEARWATER, FL - A matter of minutes after the game became tied, Avery Owusu-Asiedu's leadoff home run in the sixth gave the Clearwater Threshers (23-11) the lead for good in a 4-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas (18-16) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater and Dayton return to action on Wednesday afternoon.

Aidan Miller was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first to give the Threshers their first baserunner. Back-to-back singles by Rafael Marchán and Keaton Anthony loaded the bases before a one-out knock by Devin Saltiban drove in Miller from third to open the scoring at 1-0.

Keaton Anthony doubled off Daytona's starter Adam Serwinowski to lead off the third. After moving to third on an error by the Tortugas catcher Connor Burns, Raylin Heredia drove him home on a frozen rope to left that doubled the Threshers lead to 2-0.

A two-out double plated Daytona's first run of the game in the fourth inning, cutting the Threshers advantage to 2-1. They tied it up on a two-out single in the sixth by Malvin Valdez, but the Threshers caught him in a rundown to end the top sixth with a 2-2 score.

The tie didn't last long, as Owusu-Asiedu greeted new reliever Anyer Laureano with a leadoff home run that gave the Threshers the lead back at 3-2 in the home half of the sixth. With two outs in the seventh, Owusu-Asiedu laced a double into left-centerfield. Dakota Kotowski followed that up with a triple off the center-field wall to give the Threshers a 4-2 advantage.

Daytona put runners in scoring position in each of the final four innings, but the Threshers bullpen held their ground and sealed a 4-2 victory.

Micah Ottenbreit struck out five batters in 5.0 innings of work, allowing one run on four hits with three walks in a no-decision. Jose Peña (3-0) surrendered one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 1.2 frames to earn the win. Paxton Thompson allowed two hits but did not allow a run in 0.2 innings. Drew Garrett earned the save with 1.2 scoreless and hitless frames, walking one and striking out two to earn the save.

Saltiban recorded his third multi-hit game of the season...He has three RBIs in his last two home games...Owusu-Asiedu's home run was his first homer af BayCare Ballpark...Marchán is 4-6 in his last two rehab games in Clearwater between 2023-24...Garrett has not allowed a run in the last 13.1 innings and his last seven outings...Threshers had a season-high five hits with runners in scoring position...The Threshers continue a six-game homestand against the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday, May 15...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

