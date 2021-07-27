Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, July 27 at CLR

The Mighty Mussels visit BayCare Ballpark for a six-game series with the Clearwater Threshers Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7 p.m., with Mighty Mussels Pre-Game Live hitting the airwaves at 6:45 p.m.

Pitching Matchups

Tue - RHP Sawyer Gipson Long (4-4, 5.11) vs RHP Fernando Lozano (3-1, 2.08)

Wed - LHP Brent Headrick (3-4, 2.25) vs LHP Samuel Aldegheri (0-0, 0.00)

Thu - RHP Landon Leach (0-0, 2.25) vs LHP Rafael Marcano (1-1, 2.38)

Fri - RHP Casey Legumina (2-1, 5.40) vs RHP Gunner Mayer (0-5, 8.40)

Sat - TBA vs RHP Victor Vargas (4-1, 3.62)

Sun - LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 3.00) vs RHP Rodolfo Sanchez (0-3, 5.84)

FELIZ' WALK-OFF SALVAGES SPLIT

Jesus Feliz delivered the Mighty Mussels' first walk-off home run of the season Sunday, helping Fort Myers salvage a split of the series with the Daytona Tortugas. The dinger came on the second pitch of the inning, shortly after the Mussels' bullpen had surrendered a three-run lead. Here are some of the series' leaders:

Mack: 6-for-18, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB (.929 OPS)

Feliz: 5-for-19, HR, 3 RBI (.807 OPS)

Bentley: 3 G, 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K, 3 BB

OFF TO CLEARWATER!

After a 12-game homestand, the Mighty Mussels visit the Clearwater Threshers for the second and final time this week. Despite slashing .215/.326/.312 in their first series, Fort Myers managed to split six games with Clearwater at Hammond Stadium in May.

Series Leaders:

Aaron Sabato: 5-for-20, 3 XBH, 6 BB (.923 OPS)

Misael Urbina: 6-for-17, 3 RBI, 4 BB (.829 OPS)

SEVERINO PROMOTED

The Minnesota Twins promoted Mussels infielder Yunior Severino to High-A Cedar Rapids Monday. Upon his promotion, the Dominican Republic native placed T-2nd in the league in RBI (53) and T-4th in doubles (17). Severino also led the Mussels in hits (56). Even without a corresponding move, Fort Myers still has five infielders on the roster - four of which have played multiple positions.

MUSSELS BATS HIT SKID

The Mighty Mussels have not recorded double-digit hits in a game since July 13 (11 games):

Games W-L R/G H/G AVG SLG

Prev. 7 Games 4-3 8.0 10.6 .337 .526

Last 11 Games 4-7 3.5 5.2 .175 .274

Two exceptions:

Charles Mack (July): .314 AVG, 4 XBH, .867 OPS

Ruben Santana (Last 8): 5-12, 10 BB (.682 OBP)

DON'T EVER GIVE UP

The Mighty Mussels have used eight players who were not in the Twins' organization when the season began in early May - many of which have been key contributors this season. Their previous employers include:

RHP Bobby Milacki - Nationals / Joliet Slammers

LHP Aaron Rozek - Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Orlando Rodriguez - Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Erik Manoah Jr. - West Virginia Power

RHP Zaquiel Puentes - Miami Marlins

OF Justin Washington - LA Dodgers

OF Nick Anderson - Houston Apollos

C Kole McKinnon - UL-Lafayette

THE PURGE IS COMING

The Minnesota Twins made 21 selections in this week's MLB draft. Several cuts will have to be made across the organization over the next couple weeks in order for the draft picks to be accommodated for on active rosters. The Twins' top two picks were high school players, but they then rattled off 19 straight college selections. Some of the 2021 draftees could find their way onto the Mussels' roster by the end of July.

PLAYOFFS ARE BACK!

Minor League Baseball announced that postseason baseball has returned for 2021. The two teams with the best overall records in the Low-A Southeast will compete in a five-game championship series at the end of September. The Mighty Mussels remain the defending champions - having won the league's last title back in 2018.

